Swartz Creek 2017 prom-goers transported to 'A Night In Paris'
The Swartz Creek prom was an international affair this year as students were transported to 'A Night in Paris.' Dressed to the nines, approximately 350 students packed the D'Mar Banquet and Conference Center on Saturday, April 29 for the Parisian-themed soiree, complete with an Eiffel Tower decoration and photo booth.
