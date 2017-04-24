River levels rising in Genesee, Shiaw...

River levels rising in Genesee, Shiawassee counties, flooding expected

Thursday Apr 6

Rivers that were close to flooding as of Thursday morning included Kearsley Creek near Davison Road in Burton, Thread Creek near East Bristol Road in Burton and Swartz Creek on Ballenger Highway in Flint, according to the National Weather Service. Swartz Creek was expected to break into minor flooding sometime late Thursday, April 6, or early Friday, April 7, according to the National Weather Service.

