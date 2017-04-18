Meth house padlocked for one year after three drug raids
There were extra police at a Mid-Michigan school Wednesday after they were tipped off to a possible threat at Meridian High School through a state tipline. A sharp turnaround for a Mid-Michigan school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Swartz Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar '17
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|Railroad suicide (May '07)
|Jun '15
|jereth69
|2
|Insanity defense planned in sex case (Oct '06)
|Jul '14
|Larry
|2
|Flushing Twp. Police: Deadly fire likely starte... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|blaiton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Swartz Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC