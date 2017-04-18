Meth house padlocked for one year aft...

Meth house padlocked for one year after three drug raids

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WJRT

There were extra police at a Mid-Michigan school Wednesday after they were tipped off to a possible threat at Meridian High School through a state tipline. A sharp turnaround for a Mid-Michigan school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Swartz Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,969
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr 12 Spotted Girl 9
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Mar '17 o see the light 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar '17 Alex Vandenberg 107
Railroad suicide (May '07) Jun '15 jereth69 2
News Insanity defense planned in sex case (Oct '06) Jul '14 Larry 2
News Flushing Twp. Police: Deadly fire likely starte... (Dec '13) Dec '13 blaiton 1
See all Swartz Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Swartz Creek Forum Now

Swartz Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Swartz Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
 

Swartz Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,532 • Total comments across all topics: 280,429,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC