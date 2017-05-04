International Academy of Flint studen...

International Academy of Flint students dance night away at 'Beauty and the Beast'-themed prom

Saturday Apr 29

Students boarded a bus Saturday afternoon outside their Saginaw Street school building with a destination set for the boat and their 'Beauty and the Beast'-themed prom under the stars. The Flint Journal and MLive.com are photographing the special moments for students from proms across Genesee County -- including Grand Blanc and Swartz Creek this weekend -- and the state.

