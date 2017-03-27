Section of Corunna Road closed after fire at Flint Township motel

A fire Sunday morning at Economy Motel has displaced several people and led to a partial closure along Corunna Road in Flint Township. The fire began around 9:45 a.m. March 12 at the motel in the 4100 block of Corunna Road near Dutcher Street with firefighters from Flint Township, Swartz Creek, and Mundy Township having responded to the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.