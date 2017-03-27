Section of Corunna Road closed after fire at Flint Township motel
A fire Sunday morning at Economy Motel has displaced several people and led to a partial closure along Corunna Road in Flint Township. The fire began around 9:45 a.m. March 12 at the motel in the 4100 block of Corunna Road near Dutcher Street with firefighters from Flint Township, Swartz Creek, and Mundy Township having responded to the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Swartz Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|2
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
|Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Swartz Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC