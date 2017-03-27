Section of Corunna Road closed after ...

Section of Corunna Road closed after fire at Flint Township motel

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 12 Read more: MLive.com

A fire Sunday morning at Economy Motel has displaced several people and led to a partial closure along Corunna Road in Flint Township. The fire began around 9:45 a.m. March 12 at the motel in the 4100 block of Corunna Road near Dutcher Street with firefighters from Flint Township, Swartz Creek, and Mundy Township having responded to the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Swartz Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,936
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Mar 14 o see the light 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar 6 Alex Vandenberg 107
Michael Moore Mar 2 patriot 1
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb '17 Jeremy 2
This is want my Daddy said ...... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 2
News Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis... Feb '17 Faith 1
See all Swartz Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Swartz Creek Forum Now

Swartz Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Swartz Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Swartz Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,005 • Total comments across all topics: 279,923,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC