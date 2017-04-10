Lightweight Ultra-Low Profile Magnetic Drill
The HMD130 Portable Magnetic Drill from Hougen provides fast, efficient holemaking in confined spaces, but is powerful enough for general steel fabrication and weighs only 23.8 lb. Ideal for general fabrication, truck frame modification, plant maintenance, on-site assembly and installation projects, the ultra-low profile, lightweight and compact HMD130 Portable Magnetic Drill from Hougen provides fast, efficient holemaking in confined spaces, but is powerful enough for general steel fabrication.
