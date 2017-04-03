Coyote hunters help save animals from...

Coyote hunters help save animals from Shiawassee County barn fire

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: MLive.com

Swift action by a pair of coyote hunters helped to save animals Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out at a barn in Venice Township. Firefighters from Venice Township responded shortly after 4 p.m. March 14 to Lennon Road near Byron Road for a structure fire after the hunters spotted light smoke coming from the barn and called 911.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Swartz Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr OneMore 20,943
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Mar 14 o see the light 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar '17 Alex Vandenberg 107
Michael Moore Mar '17 patriot 1
Railroad suicide (May '07) Jun '15 jereth69 2
News Insanity defense planned in sex case (Oct '06) Jul '14 Larry 2
News Flushing Twp. Police: Deadly fire likely starte... (Dec '13) Dec '13 blaiton 1
See all Swartz Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Swartz Creek Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Genesee County was issued at April 06 at 9:51PM EDT

Swartz Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Swartz Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Swartz Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,401 • Total comments across all topics: 280,105,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC