Coyote hunters help save animals from Shiawassee County barn fire
Swift action by a pair of coyote hunters helped to save animals Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out at a barn in Venice Township. Firefighters from Venice Township responded shortly after 4 p.m. March 14 to Lennon Road near Byron Road for a structure fire after the hunters spotted light smoke coming from the barn and called 911.
