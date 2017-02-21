Urgent Care doctor seeing a lot more Influenza A, says it's not too late to get flu shot
There was a wait at the Urgent Care we visited tonight in Swartz Creek--and two other urgent cares we contacted in both Swartz Creek and Flint Township were too busy to even talk to us. While the doctor we interviewed says he's seeing a lot of influenza A and viruses that affect the gut right now, there are steps you can take to safeguard yourself and your children.
