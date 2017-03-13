House fire in Swartz Creek causes sig...

House fire in Swartz Creek causes significant damage but no personal injuries

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: MLive.com

A residential fire was quickly contained by Swartz Creek and Gaines Township Fire Departments on the 5100 block of Helmsley Drive on Sunday, February 19, 2017, in Swartz Creek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Swartz Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr mexico 20,909
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Tue o see the light 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar 6 Alex Vandenberg 107
Michael Moore Mar 2 patriot 1
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb 19 Jeremy 2
This is want my Daddy said ...... Feb 19 Sarah 2nd Grade 2
News Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis... Feb 18 Faith 1
See all Swartz Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Swartz Creek Forum Now

Swartz Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Swartz Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Swartz Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,369 • Total comments across all topics: 279,573,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC