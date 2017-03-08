Dieck Elementary student makes top 5 in national art competition
Delani Royster is a 7-year-old student at Dieck Elementary School in Swartz Creek. If she wins the Deb Happy Hands contest, her artwork could be plastered on soap dispensers throughout her school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Swartz Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|Feb 19
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
|Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis...
|Feb 18
|Faith
|1
|Country Club Estates and/or ALCOA "Care-free" H... (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|N R Tate
|4
Find what you want!
Search Swartz Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC