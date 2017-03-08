Dieck Elementary student makes top 5 ...

Dieck Elementary student makes top 5 in national art competition

Friday Feb 10

Delani Royster is a 7-year-old student at Dieck Elementary School in Swartz Creek. If she wins the Deb Happy Hands contest, her artwork could be plastered on soap dispensers throughout her school.

