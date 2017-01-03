Swartz Creek Council to vote on polic...

Swartz Creek Council to vote on police merger

If the Swartz Creek City Council votes "yes" to the merger Monday night, the two departments will begin working out of Mundy Township's Station February 1st. This summer, the new Metro Police Authority of Genesee County will move into a building on Hill 23 Drive.

