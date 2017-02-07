Dirt bike chase, empty soda cans conn...

Dirt bike chase, empty soda cans connect men to suspected burglary ring

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: MLive.com

Police say two men each facing 31 felony charges connected to a suspected Flint-area home invasion ring tried to use dirt bikes to elude law enforcement. But, police say they were able to connect one of the men to at least one break-in thanks to a used soda can left at the scene.

