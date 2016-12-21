Poor road conditions on M-53 cause co...

Poor road conditions on M-53 cause collision; 3 hospitalized

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: MLive.com

Damage to the car struck Tuesday evening when another vehicle crossed the center line of M-53. The pickup truck which crossed the center line and struck another vehicle Tuesday evening on M-53 GREENLEAF TWP., MI -- Three people were hospitalized Tuesday evening after a driver lost control of their vehicle due to road conditions and struck an oncoming vehicle, police say.

