Life in Flint a Year Into the State o...

Life in Flint a Year Into the State of Emergency Over Tap Water

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ABC News

More than a year after unsafe lead levels in municipal drinking water led the mayor of Flint, Michigan, to declare a state of emergency , many residents are waiting for a return to normal. "I think people are trying to get to a place of hope," Kenyatta Dotson, a lifelong resident and county social worker said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Swartz Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,744
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec 5 natureboy 1
News Canadians offering help to Flint, Mich., during... (Jan '16) Nov '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 2
Hillary should blow trump Nov '16 Asspacker 1
Drink your water Nov '16 neeeegrow 1
News Trump visiting Flint to denounce govt role in w... Nov '16 Just call me ABE 2 4
Railroad suicide (May '07) Jun '15 jereth69 2
See all Swartz Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Swartz Creek Forum Now

Swartz Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Swartz Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Swartz Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,871 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,756

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC