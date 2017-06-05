City study: Scarier the better when i...

City study: Scarier the better when it comes to collection notices

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: Philly.com

Mayor's Policy Office staffers, Yuan Huang, Assistant Director of Policy; Anjali Chainani, Director of Policy and Nandi O'Connor, policy analyst, lead the city's GovLabPHL, which is using behavioral science to test how the city communicates with residents. As part of an ongoing effort to use human behavior to inform how City Hall reaches residents , a group led by Mayor Kenney's policy team conducted three studies, the results of which were made available last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Swarthmore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10 Best Values in U.S. Colleges, 2017 19 hr USS LIBERTY 2
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) May 20 AIPAC mohels 73
News Goodbye Media Patch. (Jan '14) May 20 AIPAC mohels 45
News CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism... Apr '17 Gayber Hood 4
Who gave Tyler Taggart a fatal dose of heroin Mar '17 Freeball McSatchel 1
Passing of a Hall of Fame Swarthmore HS legend-... Mar '17 Anonymous 2
News Fallout from Trump's war on the media will ling... (Nov '16) Nov '16 FBI do as your told 1
See all Swarthmore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Swarthmore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Delaware County was issued at June 10 at 3:45PM EDT

Swarthmore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Swarthmore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Swarthmore, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,143 • Total comments across all topics: 281,673,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC