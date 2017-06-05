City study: Scarier the better when it comes to collection notices

Mayor's Policy Office staffers, Yuan Huang, Assistant Director of Policy; Anjali Chainani, Director of Policy and Nandi O'Connor, policy analyst, lead the city's GovLabPHL, which is using behavioral science to test how the city communicates with residents. As part of an ongoing effort to use human behavior to inform how City Hall reaches residents , a group led by Mayor Kenney's policy team conducted three studies, the results of which were made available last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.