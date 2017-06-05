City study: Scarier the better when it comes to collection notices
Mayor's Policy Office staffers, Yuan Huang, Assistant Director of Policy; Anjali Chainani, Director of Policy and Nandi O'Connor, policy analyst, lead the city's GovLabPHL, which is using behavioral science to test how the city communicates with residents. As part of an ongoing effort to use human behavior to inform how City Hall reaches residents , a group led by Mayor Kenney's policy team conducted three studies, the results of which were made available last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Swarthmore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 Best Values in U.S. Colleges, 2017
|19 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|May 20
|AIPAC mohels
|73
|Goodbye Media Patch. (Jan '14)
|May 20
|AIPAC mohels
|45
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|Apr '17
|Gayber Hood
|4
|Who gave Tyler Taggart a fatal dose of heroin
|Mar '17
|Freeball McSatchel
|1
|Passing of a Hall of Fame Swarthmore HS legend-...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Fallout from Trump's war on the media will ling... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|FBI do as your told
|1
Find what you want!
Search Swarthmore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC