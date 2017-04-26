Student Tour Guide At $63,550-Per-Year College Resigns Because He...

Student Tour Guide At $63,550-Per-Yea...

Wednesday Apr 26

A student tour guide at Swarthmore College has angrily resigned from his job after admissions department officials advised him to cover up a shirt emblazoned with the words "I Female Orgasm" before presenting information about the school to prospective students and their parents. Reyes wore the shirt when he was presenting an information session back on April 6. The shirt looked something like this: At the meeting, Reyes explained that assistant admissions dean Emily Almas had advised him to cover up the shirt.

