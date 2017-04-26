Student Tour Guide At $63,550-Per-Year College Resigns Because He...
A student tour guide at Swarthmore College has angrily resigned from his job after admissions department officials advised him to cover up a shirt emblazoned with the words "I Female Orgasm" before presenting information about the school to prospective students and their parents. Reyes wore the shirt when he was presenting an information session back on April 6. The shirt looked something like this: At the meeting, Reyes explained that assistant admissions dean Emily Almas had advised him to cover up the shirt.
Swarthmore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|Apr 25
|Gayber Hood
|4
|Goodbye Media Patch. (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|enron zionism
|43
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|mascari lixdix
|72
|Who gave Tyler Taggart a fatal dose of heroin
|Mar '17
|Freeball McSatchel
|1
|Passing of a Hall of Fame Swarthmore HS legend-...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|2
|10 Best Values in U.S. Colleges, 2017
|Dec '16
|clear focus now m...
|1
|Fallout from Trump's war on the media will ling... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|FBI do as your told
|1
