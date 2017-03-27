Swarthmore students cited by college for sit-in

Now some students feel that core campus value is under attack after five students at the Delaware County-based school were cited following a February sit-in at the office of Chief Investment Officer a group of students, faculty, and alumni committed to having the Quaker-founded college divest its fossil fuel investments from the school's endowment fund, received citations after they allegedly failed to leave Amstutz's office. They face sanctions that include a possible warning or probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.