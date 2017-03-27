Photo Flash: Meet the Cast of Birth and After Birth at the Players Club of Swarthmore
The Players Club of Swarthmore presents Birth and After Birth by Tina Howe, directed by George Mulford of Swarthmore, on the Raymond W. Smith stage. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the cast below! Absurdism meets gynecology in this outrageous comedy by Tina Howe.
