As other college campuses expand access to free pads and tampons in restrooms, Penn lags behind
For a campus that's centered around "The Tampons, there doesn't seem to be much of a movement for easier access to the real thing. While many other student-led initiatives at universities and school systems across the nation have begun distributing free menstrual products throughout campus, Penn lags behind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Pennsylvanian.
Add your comments below
Swarthmore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|Mar 19
|Ihatemuslims
|2
|Who gave Tyler Taggart a fatal dose of heroin
|Mar 10
|Freeball McSatchel
|1
|Passing of a Hall of Fame Swarthmore HS legend-...
|Mar 7
|Anonymous
|2
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|yidfellas v USA
|71
|10 Best Values in U.S. Colleges, 2017
|Dec '16
|clear focus now m...
|1
|Fallout from Trump's war on the media will ling...
|Nov '16
|FBI do as your told
|1
|Goodbye Media Patch. (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|marge
|41
Find what you want!
Search Swarthmore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC