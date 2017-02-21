Men's lacrosse team lends a helping h...

Men's lacrosse team lends a helping hand in the community

Members of the men's lacrosse team swung by a recently repurposed home in Swarthmore on Feb. 4, 2017. Their efforts pushed towards the completion of HEADstrong 's Nick's House, which will serve as a home for out-of-town families that are here for cancer treatments.

