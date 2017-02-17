Markeeta wakes up before dawn to chase her chef dreams
Markeeta Henderson, line cook at Broad Table Tavern in Swarthmore, PA, is all smiles as she talks to her fellow line cook, Chris Campbell, as she places her completed dish up on the shelf to be picked up by a server and taken to the table during Sunday brunch. Uplifting story of Markeeta Henderson from Germantown, who gets up at 2:30 a.m to get to her 5:30 a.m. job as a line cook at Broad Table Tavern in Swarthmore.
Read more at Philly.com.
