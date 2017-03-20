CSI Dolphins to face host Swarthmore in NCAA opener
The College of Staten Island will travel to Swarthmore College to open NCAA Division III Tournament men's play Friday night. The host Pennsylvania school will be making its first NCAA appearance after going 22-5 and winning the Centennial Conference Tournament championship.
