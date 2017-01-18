Reefer Madness at the Players Club of Swarthmore
The Players Club of Swarthmore presents Reefer Madness, with music by Dan Studney , book and lyrics by Kevin Murphy , directed by Thomas-Robert Irvin of Swarthmore, on the Raymond W. Smith stage. Pat Damato is the music director.
