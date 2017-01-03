Patrick Coleman v. Superintendent Greene Sci the District Attorney of ...

PATRICK COLEMAN, Appellant v. SUPERINTENDENT GREENE SCI; THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY OF THE COUNTY OF PHILADELPHIA; THE ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE STATE OF PENNSYLVANIA Before: MCKEE, Chief Judge,*HARDIMAN, and RENDELL, Circuit Judges.Michael Wiseman, Esq., P.O. Box 120, Swarthmore, PA 19081, Counsel for Appellant Max C. Kaufman, Esq., Philadelphia County Office of District Attorney, 3 South Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA 19107, Counsel for Appellees This appeal involves a petition for writ of habeas corpus that was dismissed as untimely under the Anti-Terrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act , Pub.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.