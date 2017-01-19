Fancypants $63,550-Per-Year College Offers Course Called 'Is God a White Supremacist?'

Swarthmore College - a politically-correct, leftist hothouse bursting at the seams with wealthy white kids - is offering a religion course this semester entitled "Is God a White Supremacist?" The one-credit course at the elite liberal arts bastion in the suburbs of Philadelphia will delve into "the interpretive practices that are foundational to the process of 'whiteness-making' and the construction of white identity." The course will address "religious theories justifying racial domination," "transnational whiteness" and, of course, "evil and the nature of suffering."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.