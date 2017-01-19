Fancypants $63,550-Per-Year College Offers Course Called 'Is God a White Supremacist?'
Swarthmore College - a politically-correct, leftist hothouse bursting at the seams with wealthy white kids - is offering a religion course this semester entitled "Is God a White Supremacist?" The one-credit course at the elite liberal arts bastion in the suburbs of Philadelphia will delve into "the interpretive practices that are foundational to the process of 'whiteness-making' and the construction of white identity." The course will address "religious theories justifying racial domination," "transnational whiteness" and, of course, "evil and the nature of suffering."
