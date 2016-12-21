Penn, Swarthmore work on details of 'sanctuary campuses,' report: Tuesday Morning Coffee
Good Tuesday Morning, Fellow Seekers. Now that they've declared themselves 'sanctuary campuses,' officials at the University of Pennsylvania and Swarthmore College are trying to work out exactly what that means and what it could entail for the two liberal arts schools.
