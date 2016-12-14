Pa. Legislator Wants to Punish "Sanctuary Campuses"
A Pennsylvania legislator plans to introduce a bill that, if passed, could cut funding from colleges and universities in the state that declare themselves "sanctuary campuses." Republican state Rep. Jerry Knowles said his bill, which he intends to introduce next month, would allow the state to withhold funding from colleges and universities that do not share information about undocumented students or allow federal authorities on campus without warrants, the Inquirer reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Swarthmore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 Best Values in U.S. Colleges, 2017
|Dec 17
|clear focus now m...
|1
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|bubba navy
|68
|Fallout from Trump's war on the media will ling...
|Nov '16
|FBI do as your told
|1
|Goodbye Media Patch. (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|marge
|41
|Murder of James F. Robinson in October 1963 (Dec '14)
|Oct '16
|rich
|2
|hermine
|Sep '16
|Peter
|1
|Black Widow stealing government secrets.
|Sep '16
|FleaCircusFloyd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Swarthmore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC