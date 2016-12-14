Pa. Legislator Wants to Punish "Sanctuary Campuses"

A Pennsylvania legislator plans to introduce a bill that, if passed, could cut funding from colleges and universities in the state that declare themselves "sanctuary campuses." Republican state Rep. Jerry Knowles said his bill, which he intends to introduce next month, would allow the state to withhold funding from colleges and universities that do not share information about undocumented students or allow federal authorities on campus without warrants, the Inquirer reports.

