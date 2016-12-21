Buffalo Museum of Science removes telescope, as it prepares to overhaul space exhibit
A vintage telescope housed inside Buffalo's Kellogg Observatory since 1930, but closed to the public since 1999, has been removed from the dome. It's on its way to Pennsylvania, where it will be refurbished and then returned in 2017 as the Buffalo Museum of Science gives its popular space exhibit a full makeover.
