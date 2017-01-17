519 Walnut Lane #3, Swarthmore, Pa. 19081 | TREND images via D. Patrick Welsh Real Estate
Swarthmore might just be the most desirable community in Delaware County that's not on the Main Line. The compact borough surrounding the famed liberal-arts college boasts outstanding schools, a cute downtown, easy access to Center City via SEPTA's Media/Elwyn Regional Rail Line and home after home with loads of character.
