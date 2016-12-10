There are on the Kiplinger Online story from Thursday Dec 15, titled 10 Best Values in U.S. Colleges, 2017. In it, Kiplinger Online reports that:

To help you sort through your college choices, we present the creme de la creme of our annual list of best value colleges and universities . These 10 schools are the top-scoring schools in our combined ranking , which compares private universities , private liberal arts colleges and public colleges to help you see your options side by side.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Kiplinger Online.