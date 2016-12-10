10 Best Values in U.S. Colleges, 2017

10 Best Values in U.S. Colleges, 2017

There are 1 comment on the Kiplinger Online story from Thursday Dec 15, titled 10 Best Values in U.S. Colleges, 2017. In it, Kiplinger Online reports that:

To help you sort through your college choices, we present the creme de la creme of our annual list of best value colleges and universities . These 10 schools are the top-scoring schools in our combined ranking , which compares private universities , private liberal arts colleges and public colleges to help you see your options side by side.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Kiplinger Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
clear focus now molly

London, UK

#1 Saturday Dec 17
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIDuoSmGUqE


mon Dieu quelle horreur !! dÃ©jÃ  c'est le lacrimosa et non le dies irae mais en plus cet univers ne correspond pas Ã  la vision de mozart&#65279;
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Swarthmore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Dec 30 OPERATION GREYLORD 69
News Fallout from Trump's war on the media will ling... Nov '16 FBI do as your told 1
News Goodbye Media Patch. (Jan '14) Oct '16 marge 41
Murder of James F. Robinson in October 1963 (Dec '14) Oct '16 rich 2
hermine Sep '16 Peter 1
Black Widow stealing government secrets. Sep '16 FleaCircusFloyd 2
my 2 step tb testing medical record...my own p... Aug '16 Penny 1
See all Swarthmore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Swarthmore Forum Now

Swarthmore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Swarthmore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
 

Swarthmore, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,905 • Total comments across all topics: 277,666,010

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC