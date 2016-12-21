Christine Flowers: Privileged College Kids Don't Understand Real Social Injustice

When, chest puffed out with pride, my father told a law partner his first-born was accepted to Bryn Mawr College , this was the immediate response: "Isn't that the place where they don't shave their underarms and dance naked around the Maypole?" So when I saw that a bunch of Bryn Mawr students were joining forces with their Haverford College counterparts and marching down Lancaster Avenue to protest the "white supremacist cops" in the Lower Merion Township Police Department , I shook my head and thought: They must really be lowering the SAT requirements for admission.

