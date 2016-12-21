Christine Flowers: Privileged College Kids Don't Understand Real Social Injustice
When, chest puffed out with pride, my father told a law partner his first-born was accepted to Bryn Mawr College , this was the immediate response: "Isn't that the place where they don't shave their underarms and dance naked around the Maypole?" So when I saw that a bunch of Bryn Mawr students were joining forces with their Haverford College counterparts and marching down Lancaster Avenue to protest the "white supremacist cops" in the Lower Merion Township Police Department , I shook my head and thought: They must really be lowering the SAT requirements for admission.
Swarthmore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 Best Values in U.S. Colleges, 2017
|Dec 17
|clear focus now m...
|1
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|bubba navy
|68
|Fallout from Trump's war on the media will ling...
|Nov '16
|FBI do as your told
|1
|Goodbye Media Patch. (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|marge
|41
|Murder of James F. Robinson in October 1963 (Dec '14)
|Oct '16
|rich
|2
|hermine
|Sep '16
|Peter
|1
|Black Widow stealing government secrets.
|Sep '16
|FleaCircusFloyd
|2
