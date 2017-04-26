Guest column: Timing - funky' on civil service changes
Now is not the time to do away with the city's rules that govern the hiring and firing of Idaho Falls police officers, writes Barbara Ehardt. The civil service system may very well be "an outdated, cumbersome system," as Idaho Falls Human Resources Director Ryan Tew said recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Swan Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|May 12
|Lauren D
|48
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|4
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|23
|Incest video
|Mar '17
|Jay
|1
|Firefighter training set Saturday at Menan (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|KayEhm
|1
|Audi sutheimer (Jul '11)
|Jul '11
|Fran Howell
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Nov '10
|Debbie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Swan Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC