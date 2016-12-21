Fire chief: LDS church fire does not ...

Fire chief: LDS church fire does not appear suspicious

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: KSL-TV

A massive fire that destroyed a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday does not appear to be suspicious, according to Swan Valley Fire Chief Dean Philbrick. Philbrick and other investigators returned to the church Wednesday morning and are working to determine exactly how the fire started.

