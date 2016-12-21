Fire chief: LDS church fire does not appear suspicious
A massive fire that destroyed a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday does not appear to be suspicious, according to Swan Valley Fire Chief Dean Philbrick. Philbrick and other investigators returned to the church Wednesday morning and are working to determine exactly how the fire started.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Swan Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Fri
|bottombetty
|36
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|89
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec 4
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec 3
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov 30
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov 29
|Driller
|3
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Swan Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC