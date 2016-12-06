Crews responding to Swan Valley LDS C...

Crews responding to Swan Valley LDS Church fire

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Star Valley Independent

Crews in the Swan Valley area are battling a fire and frigid temperatures at a church located at 3109 Swan Valley Hwy in Swan Valley, Idaho approximately 25 miles east of Alpine. Temperatures in the area at the time of the fire were reported at 15 degrees but also with a -10 degree wind chill.

