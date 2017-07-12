1784 Capital Holdings Buys Land to Build Self-Storage in Surprise, AZ
The property at 14120 and 14150 N. Litchfield Road was acquired from Levine Investments Limited Partnership in Phoenix for $836,628. The site is just north of the intersection with Waddell Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Comments
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Tina/go fast
|Jul 9
|Reconadd1
|1
|Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi...
|Jul 6
|joan
|3
|Nadaburg: Where bullying is welcomed. (Feb '11)
|Jul 6
|Lita Hernandez69
|7
|Wittmann Az History (Jul '13)
|Jul 6
|Lit a Hernandez69
|15
|Lovely Day here today tomorrow and yesterday
|Jul 5
|JJJ
|1
|New to you AZ
|Jul 5
|JJJ
|2
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Jun 16
|Ozy
|68
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC