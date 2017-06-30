What to Eat & Drink in Phoenix This W...

What to Eat & Drink in Phoenix This Week: Pub Crawls, Ice Cream,Your...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: Phoenix New Times

With new summer hours in place, Melt now is open from 4 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Thursday, and from noon to midnight Friday through Sunday, making it one of the sweetest late night eats destinations in Phoenix. We've decided to use the continuing high heat as an excuse to head there tonight for a midnight snack of Fruity Pebbles, Fresh Peach, or Cookie Monster - a blue cookie-batter ice cream with Oreos, mills wafers, and Chips Ahoy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Surprise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi... 15 min joan 3
Nadaburg: Where bullying is welcomed. (Feb '11) 3 hr Lita Hernandez69 7
Wittmann Az History (Jul '13) 3 hr Lit a Hernandez69 15
Lovely Day here today tomorrow and yesterday Wed JJJ 1
New to you AZ Wed JJJ 2
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Jun 16 Ozy 68
Review: Valley Of The Sun Pediatrics (Jun '11) Jun 15 Katie 8
See all Surprise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Surprise Forum Now

Surprise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Surprise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Surprise, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,633 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC