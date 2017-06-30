What to Eat & Drink in Phoenix This Week: Pub Crawls, Ice Cream,Your...
With new summer hours in place, Melt now is open from 4 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Thursday, and from noon to midnight Friday through Sunday, making it one of the sweetest late night eats destinations in Phoenix. We've decided to use the continuing high heat as an excuse to head there tonight for a midnight snack of Fruity Pebbles, Fresh Peach, or Cookie Monster - a blue cookie-batter ice cream with Oreos, mills wafers, and Chips Ahoy.
