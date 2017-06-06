UPS to bring 1,500 jobs to new facili...

UPS to bring 1,500 jobs to new facility near Loop 303 in Goodyear

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: The Arizona Republic

A new UPS package-processing facility near Loop 303 in Goodyear is slated to bring 1,500 jobs by its completion in 2019.

