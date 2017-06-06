A new UPS package-processing facility near Loop 303 in Goodyear is slated to bring 1,500 jobs by its completion in 2019. UPS to bring 1,500 jobs to new facility near Loop 303 in Goodyear A new UPS package-processing facility near Loop 303 in Goodyear is slated to bring 1,500 jobs by its completion in 2019.

