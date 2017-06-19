Trent Franks' Net Worth Has Skyrocketed Since He Got Into Office
That's not entirely surprising when you consider that it costs more than $10 million , on average, to win a seat in the House. But it is concerning when you consider that these wealthy individuals recently voted to effectively take away health insurance from millions of people who won't be able to afford their premiums under the American Health Care Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Jun 16
|Ozy
|68
|Review: Valley Of The Sun Pediatrics (Jun '11)
|Jun 15
|Katie
|8
|New to you AZ
|May 28
|Michelle
|1
|the new ''black;; surprise (Apr '13)
|May 21
|Crayonkid
|26
|Wittmann Az History (Jul '13)
|May '17
|The Path
|13
|Is Sun City the best place to retire in AZ? (Apr '09)
|May '17
|crippledguy69cant...
|59
|Pro's & Con's of moving to Suprise?
|May '17
|relax
|3
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC