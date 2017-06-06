'Suspicious death' under investigation in Surprise
'Suspicious death' under investigation in Surprise A body was found in a home in the Surprise Farms subdivision. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sAPDWW Just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, Surprise Police Department responded to a "unresponsive individual" call at the residence on Caribbean Lane just off of 178th Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Duffy moon
|66
|New to you AZ
|May 28
|Michelle
|1
|the new ''black;; surprise (Apr '13)
|May 21
|Crayonkid
|26
|Wittmann Az History (Jul '13)
|May '17
|The Path
|13
|Is Sun City the best place to retire in AZ? (Apr '09)
|May '17
|crippledguy69cant...
|59
|Pro's & Con's of moving to Suprise?
|May '17
|relax
|3
|What is the Out Building size Limit for Wittman...
|Apr '17
|bad boss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC