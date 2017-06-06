'Suspicious death' under investigatio...

'Suspicious death' under investigation in Surprise

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: The Arizona Republic

'Suspicious death' under investigation in Surprise A body was found in a home in the Surprise Farms subdivision. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sAPDWW Just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, Surprise Police Department responded to a "unresponsive individual" call at the residence on Caribbean Lane just off of 178th Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Surprise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Sun Duffy moon 66
New to you AZ May 28 Michelle 1
the new ''black;; surprise (Apr '13) May 21 Crayonkid 26
Wittmann Az History (Jul '13) May '17 The Path 13
Is Sun City the best place to retire in AZ? (Apr '09) May '17 crippledguy69cant... 59
Pro's & Con's of moving to Suprise? May '17 relax 3
What is the Out Building size Limit for Wittman... Apr '17 bad boss 2
See all Surprise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Surprise Forum Now

Surprise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Surprise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Surprise, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,747,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC