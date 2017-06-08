Surprise woman's 'suspicious' death l...

Surprise woman's 'suspicious' death labeled a homicide

22 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Surprise woman's 'suspicious' death labeled a homicide Surprise police identified a dead Surprise woman as Amal Bahjat. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2s8Z1nN The body of Amal Bahjat, 57, was positively identified Wednesday, but police said they waited to inform all of her family members before releasing her name Thursday.

