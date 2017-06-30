Several Surprise homes burglarized

Several Surprise homes burglarized

Sunday Jun 25 Read more: ABC15.com

A Surprise woman is hoping to get answers after her house, as well as several others in her neighborhood, were vandalized and burglarized. Misty Mesic took to Facebook on Thursday to warn others in the area of 163rd Avenue and Jomax Road about four homes were broken into.

