Sentencing postponed in Surprise doub...

Sentencing postponed in Surprise double murder

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

The sentencing for Andrew Thomas Lauro, who pleaded guilty in the double murder of Barbara Leslie and Ruth Schwed in Sun City Grand, will be in September. Sentencing postponed in Surprise double murder The sentencing for Andrew Thomas Lauro, who pleaded guilty in the double murder of Barbara Leslie and Ruth Schwed in Sun City Grand, will be in September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Surprise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New to you AZ May 28 Michelle 1
the new ''black;; surprise (Apr '13) May 21 Crayonkid 26
Wittmann Az History (Jul '13) May 11 The Path 13
Is Sun City the best place to retire in AZ? (Apr '09) May 8 crippledguy69cant... 59
Pro's & Con's of moving to Suprise? May 7 relax 3
What is the Out Building size Limit for Wittman... Apr '17 bad boss 2
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Apr '17 u reap what u sow 228
See all Surprise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Surprise Forum Now

Surprise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Surprise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
 

Surprise, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,555,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC