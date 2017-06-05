Sentencing postponed in Surprise double murder
The sentencing for Andrew Thomas Lauro, who pleaded guilty in the double murder of Barbara Leslie and Ruth Schwed in Sun City Grand, will be in September. Sentencing postponed in Surprise double murder The sentencing for Andrew Thomas Lauro, who pleaded guilty in the double murder of Barbara Leslie and Ruth Schwed in Sun City Grand, will be in September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to you AZ
|May 28
|Michelle
|1
|the new ''black;; surprise (Apr '13)
|May 21
|Crayonkid
|26
|Wittmann Az History (Jul '13)
|May 11
|The Path
|13
|Is Sun City the best place to retire in AZ? (Apr '09)
|May 8
|crippledguy69cant...
|59
|Pro's & Con's of moving to Suprise?
|May 7
|relax
|3
|What is the Out Building size Limit for Wittman...
|Apr '17
|bad boss
|2
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr '17
|u reap what u sow
|228
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC