Phoenix weather: Too hot for Dutch Bros. coffee?
Phoenix weather: Too hot for Dutch Bros. coffee? Phoenix weather: Too hot for iced coffee? Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sVaR5q Maricopa County Animal Care and Control received ice donations Tuesday morning to help keep the animals in the shelter cool during the heat wave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Jun 16
|Ozy
|68
|Review: Valley Of The Sun Pediatrics (Jun '11)
|Jun 15
|Katie
|8
|New to you AZ
|May 28
|Michelle
|1
|the new ''black;; surprise (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Crayonkid
|26
|Wittmann Az History (Jul '13)
|May '17
|The Path
|13
|Is Sun City the best place to retire in AZ? (Apr '09)
|May '17
|crippledguy69cant...
|59
|Pro's & Con's of moving to Suprise?
|May '17
|relax
|3
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC