Phoenix OKs plan to change racially c...

Phoenix OKs plan to change racially charged street names without homeowner approval

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Phoenix can now rename streets with "offensive or derogatory" titles even if the majority of affected property owners oppose the change. Phoenix OKs plan to change racially charged street names without homeowner approval Phoenix can now rename streets with "offensive or derogatory" titles even if the majority of affected property owners oppose the change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Surprise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi... 4 hr joan 3
Nadaburg: Where bullying is welcomed. (Feb '11) 8 hr Lita Hernandez69 7
Wittmann Az History (Jul '13) 8 hr Lit a Hernandez69 15
Lovely Day here today tomorrow and yesterday Wed JJJ 1
New to you AZ Wed JJJ 2
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Jun 16 Ozy 68
Review: Valley Of The Sun Pediatrics (Jun '11) Jun 15 Katie 8
See all Surprise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Surprise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at July 06 at 11:02AM MST

Surprise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Surprise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Surprise, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,796 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC