Buckeye couple is accused of stealing $40K worth of alcohol
A Buckeye couple has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $40,000 worth of alcohol from various supermarkets around Maricopa County. Surprise police say 37-year-old Joshua Atherton and 33-year-old Summerlea Hunt are being held on 19 felony charges.
