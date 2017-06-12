AUDIO: Jordan Floyd Heads to Arizona ...

AUDIO: Jordan Floyd Heads to Arizona Fall League Thursday

Floyd will get that chance as he will head to Surprise, Arizona just two days after the former Shawnee Heights T-Bird was drafted number 300 in the 10th round by the Kansas City Royals.

