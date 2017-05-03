Subaru dealership opens in Surprise

Subaru dealership opens in Surprise

The far northwest Valley has added a new auto dealership. Subaru Superstore of Surprise has opened at the Prasada 303 Auto Show off Loop 303 between Cactus and Waddell roads in Surprise.

