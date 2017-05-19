How Surprise is trying to change vote...

How Surprise is trying to change voters' minds on bond request

After a bond failed by a narrow margin in the 2016 election, Surprise has made tweaks to its proposal, including increasing funding for police, fire and road projects, with the hope voters will support it in another bond election in 2017.

