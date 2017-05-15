#15 Mustangs sweep past #40 IUP, reac...

#15 Mustangs sweep past #40 IUP, reach NCAA Elite Eight

Midwestern State is headed back to the NCAA II Elite Eight for the second time in three years as the 15th-ranked Mustangs posted a 5-0 sweep over No. 40 Indiana Wednesday afternoon in the NCAA Round of 16 at the Sanlando Park Tennis Center.

