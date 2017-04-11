Can you name these iconic buildings in Glendale, Peoria, Surprise and other West Valley cities? Take our quiz to find out! West Valley photo quiz: Can you name that building? Can you name these iconic buildings in Glendale, Peoria, Surprise and other West Valley cities? Take our quiz to find out! Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2onUzyv Glendale in the past decade or so stepped onto a larger stage as home to the NFL Cardinals and NHL Coyotes, but the 'burb due west of Phoenix has long been the West Valley's anchor city and today has some 237,000 residents. Can you claim long-timer status? Here are 10 ways you can tell that you're a Glendale native.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.